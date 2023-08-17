SDF not to engage in any operation against Iran

"The mission of the SDF forces is to maintain security and stability in Syria", Shami said, claiming that the mission of the SDF forces is to focus on the fight against the central core of the ISIL terrorist group in the region.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are the armed force of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES). They are militarily and financially supported by the US to fight ISIL in northeast Syria.

Damascus has repeatedly requested the withdrawal of the US occupying forces from Syria in letters to the UN, emphasizing that the presence of American forces under the pretext of fighting ISIL is illegal.

