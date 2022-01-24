Iraqi army arrests 7 ISIL Takfiri elements in Saladin

The series of anti-terrorist actions of the Iraqi army still continues in different parts of the country. Iraqi army troops targeted Takfiri positions in Saladin province on Monday, ALFORAT News reported.

According to the report, security sources said that Iraqi army forces succeeded in identifying and arresting seven wanted Takfiri terrorists in Saladin province.

This is while one of the commanders of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, announced the start of a large-scale operation by the Resistance group in parts of Diyala province.

The main purpose of the operation is to clear Diyala province from remnants of ISIL takfirist, he stated.

The attack of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces came as ISIL Takfiri terrorists on Friday invaded and killed 11 Iraqi military forces in Saladin province.

Although the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all occupied areas from ISIL terrorists in December 2017, ISIL remnants have been hiding in small parts of the country mainly in the provinces of Diyala, Al-Anbar, Saladin and Nineveh. From time to time, they carry out terrorist operations against the military and civilians.

