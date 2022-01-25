SDF claims ISIL terrorists surrendered in Syria's Hasaka

The SDF claimed on Monday that as many as 300 ISIL terrorists surrendered to their forces on Monday followed by another 250 terrorists surrendering to their forces on Tuesday.

The SDF said in a statement on Tuesday that the ISIL terrorist surrendered after they accepted calls to surrender and hand over their arms after days of clashes in Ghweran prison in Al-Hasaka city in northeast Syria, where more than 5,000 suspected ISIL terrorists were previously held.

Syrian local media said that with the surrender of 250 ISIL members, the number of armed elements belonging to the terrorist group who have surrendered to SDF has reached a total of 550.

It was reported on Monday that the surrendered ISIL members were taken away on buses and trucks by the US troops and the SDF militants to an unknown place.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said in a report on Sunday that over 120 people had been killed in the fight between the SDF and the ISIL at Ghweran prison in Hasaka which started last Thursday after the ISIL terrorists conducted a major assault on the prison to free their fellow terrorists.

The Syrian government on Sunday issued a statement condemning the losses of civilian lives in the attack. The SDF is backed by the United States while the legitimate Damascus government has called on Washington and Ankara to withdraw their forces from its soil considering it as an occupation.

