Another ISIL prison break reported in SDF-controlled areas

Local sources in Syria have reported that the ISIL Takfiri terrorists escaped from a prisoner in Raqqa city in the east of Aleppo in areas controlled by US-affiliated forces known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), among them an ISIL chieftain.

The sources said three ISIL among them, a chieftain, had escaped from the central prison in Raqqa city.

The US-backed SDF forces have tightened security around the central prison located north of the city.

Syrian sources added the SDF forces have increased the number of checkpoints and have deployed snipers on rooftops of houses.

The tightened security measures come amid news of more number of fugitive ISIL terrorists.

The Syrian sources revealed that the prison break occurred at 3 a.m. on Sunday and that it was followed by gunfire around Raqqa Central Prison.

The sources also reported that ambulances were seen entering the prison.

Back in January, during a major prison break in the city of Hasaka also controlled by the SDF, hundreds of ISIL terrorists and SDF militias were killed in the exchange of gunfires, which lasted for several days.

