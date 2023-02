Saeed Ahmad Abbasi is currently playing for the Spanish team Viña Albali Valdepeñas.

The Iranian athlete found the back of the net in a match against Noia Portus Apostoli.

Abbasi’s team fell short against his opponent 8-2.

The goal scored by the Iranian sportsman has been nominated as one of the top five goals of the week in the Spanish league.

Saeed Ahmad Abbasi, the Iran national futsal team player, signed a contract with Viña Albali Valdepeñas club in November 2022.

