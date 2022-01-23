Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts near Tabriz in NW Iran

According to Iran’s Seismological Center affiliated with the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday near Tabriz in East Azarbaijan province at a depth of 15 kilometers.

The epicentre of the quake was located at 46.35 degrees longitude and 38.2 degrees latitude.

The earthquake was felt also in Tabriz, Basmenj and Sardroud.

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the affected areas to assess the possible damages.

There are no immediate reports of any casualties or damages to buildings so far.

