6.7-magnitude quake strikes Indonesia: media

Media have cited Indonesia's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency as saying that a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia with strong tremors felt in the country's capital Jakarta on Friday.

According to the Chinese Xinhua news agency, the US Geological Survey said that an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted 88 km SW of Labuan, Indonesia at 09:05:42 GMT on Friday.

The epicenter, with a depth of 37.19 km, was initially determined to be at 6.9291 degrees south latitude and 105.2513 degrees east longitude.

KI/PR