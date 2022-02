According to Iran’s Seismological Center affiliated with the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the 3.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 12:35 p.m. local time on Tuesday near the cities of Nowdan and Kazerun in Fars province at a depth of 13 kilometers.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 51.748 degrees longitude and 29.729 degrees latitude.

No casualties or damages have been reported so far.

MP/5414279