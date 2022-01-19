  1. Iran
Jan 19, 2022, 10:30 AM

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes southwestern Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale struck near Choram county in the Iranian province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad on Wednesday morning.

According to Iran’s Seismological Center affiliated with the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 9:35 a.m. local time on Wednesday at a depth of 13 kilometers.

The epicentre of the quake was located at 50.79 degrees longitude and 30.62 degrees latitude.

According to initial reports, the quake was also felt in the neighboring cities in the province. 

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the affected areas to assess the possible damages, but no casualties have been reported yet.

