Kazakhstan detains foreign agent plotting attack on president

"On 25 March 2022, in the city of Nur-Sultan, the counterintelligence of the National Security Committee detained a foreign intelligence agent, a citizen of Republic 'A', who was planning the assassination of the president of Kazakhstan and a number of high-ranking civil servants," the authorities stated.

The National Security Committee also noted that the detained agent was pushing anti-Russian propaganda and inciting anti-Russia sentiment on the internet, Sputnik reported.

The suspect has admitted the offenses, and an investigation into terrorist activities was launched, the authorities noted.

Currently, the National Security Committee is investigating the case under the articles on preparing and attempting a crime and on committing an act of terror under the republic’s Criminal Code, according to TASS.

The Central Asian country suffered from a wave of riots earlier this year that resulted in the deaths of at least 230 people. The outburst of violence forced President Tokayev to request assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), with peacekeepers securing strategic facilities in the country, while Kazakh authorities quelled the riots.

