Iran, Kazakhstan to hold Joint Economic Coop. Summit in March

Chaired by the Iranian Minister of Agriculture, the summit will be held in the framework of economic cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan in different fields such as trade, commerce, agriculture, transportation, investment, technology, culture and energy on March 2-3, 2022.

Heading a 54-member high-level delegation from the public and private sectors, consisting of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Energy, Agriculture, Economy, Transport and Trade, Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration will attend the summit.

According to the report, CEOs of 25 private companies in various economic fields are accompanying the Kazakh delegation.

The 16th Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Economic Cooperation summit was held two years ago in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, in which a document on economic cooperation was signed between the two countries.

