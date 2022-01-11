  1. World
Alikhan Smailov named Kazakhstan's Prime Minister

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev nominated Alikhan Smailov for prime minister on Tuesday, and the lower house of parliament swiftly voted him in during a session broadcast live on state television.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed on Tuesday a decree on the appointment of former First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, who is currently the acting prime minister, as government head, the presidential office said.

"To appoint Alikhan Smailov ... the prime minister of Kazakhstan," the office said citing the decree.

Earlier in the day, the lower house approved Smailov's candidacy amid violent unrest in the Central Asian nation.

After violence followed, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until 19 January, and invited Collective Security Treaty Organisation peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control and help eliminate "the terrorist threat".

Despite the government's attempts to quell the crowds and now-fulfilled promises to decrease prices, peaceful protests turned into violent clashes with law enforcement officers, as well as looting, arson and acts of terrorism across Kazakhstan.

According to the country's Interior Ministry, 17 law enforcement officers were killed.

Foreign militants, including some recruited from Afghanistan and the Middle East, have participated in the aggression against Kazakhstan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday, Sputnik reported. 

The State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Erlan Karin, said that the unrest in Kazakhstan was a "hybrid terrorist" attack carried out with the participation of both internal and external forces and aimed at overthrowing the government.

Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
