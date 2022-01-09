Situation in all regions of Kazakhstan stabilized: report

"The anti-terrorist operation to restore law and order in the country continues," he said, TASS reported.

"As of today, the situation has been stabilized in all regions of the country," the report said, adding that law enforcement officers have retaken the earlier seized buildings of local administrations.

"The work of communal facilities and vital services is being restored," Turgumbayev added.

Demonstrations began in western Kazakhstan on January 2 in opposition to rising fuel prices.

The protests spread to other cities, including Almaty, and turned into riots and armed attacks against government buildings.

The events prompted Kazakh officials to declare a state of emergency in all parts of the country.

Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry says more than 4,200 people have been detained in connection with the recent unrest, some of them were identified to be foreign nationals.

