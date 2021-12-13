Iran-Kazakhstan trade doubled in nine months: envoy

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Iran Askhat Orazbay broke the news on Monday on the occasion of the 30th independence anniversary of Kazakhstan.

The Islamic Republic of Iran was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence that will never be forgotten, the envoy added.

Turning to Iran’s supports for Kazakhstan in the international arena, he seized this opportunity to thank Iran for its support for Kazakhstan at the international level including suggesting the membership of Kazakhstan in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), hosting the 2017 Expo in Astana and signing the statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) based in Kazakhstan.

Orazbay pointed out that the two countries of Iran and Kazakhstan have established friendly and amicable relations with each other, adding that Kazakhstan has backed Iran in difficult times that can be referred to hosting two rounds of nuclear talks in 2013 and is ready to support Iran any time required.

He expressed satisfaction with the growing trend of the cooperation of the two countries, saying that Iran-Kazakhstan's financial turnover has jumped twofold during the first 9 months of the year 2021 in comparison to the same period in 2020.

It is hoped that the upcoming visit of the Kazakh president to Iran, which has been planned before holding the 17th Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Economic Cooperation Summit, will open a new horizon for enhancing bilateral ties in all fields, the Kazakh envoy added.

JB/IRN84574783