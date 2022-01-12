Iran, E3 envoys continue diplomatic consultations in Vienna

According to the scheduled program, Ali Bagheri Kani Iran’s chief negotiator in Vienna talks first met and held talks with EU Coordinator of JCPOA Joint Commission and Deputy Secretary-General of EU External Action Service Enrique Mora to review the differences on Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA. Bagheri Kani will then meet with E3 envoys.

This is for the third consecutive day that European parties and Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani meet in Austrian capital of Vienna.

It seems that negotiations have reached a difficult political decision for the West due to the alignment of positions of China and Russia with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Similar meetings were held yesterday between Iran's chief negotiator and European parties and representatives of the three countries then headed to meet with the US delegation.

The eighth round of talks on removal of anti-Iranian sanctions began on Monday, December 27 and the talks have progressed according to the negotiating delegations. Negotiations in recent days have focused on two main issues of 'verification' and 'guarantees' and seem to be approaching a critical and decisive stage.

Earlier this week, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Iran is seeking a stable and reliable agreement, and no agreement that does not have these two components is on the negotiating team's agenda.

"All sides [ in Vienna talks] are striving to reach a lasting understanding. The focus of the talks is on the removal of sanctions in a verifiable way, as well as nuclear issues, and in some cases, it has progressed," said Khatibzadeh said.

MA/IRN84611378