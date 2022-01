Senior negotiators of three European countries met with top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani in Vienna on Tuesday as the diplomatic consultations continue between Iran and the P4+1 group in continuation of the 8th round of the talks.

Prior to the meeting with the E3 envoys, the Iranian negotiating team headed by deputy foreign minister Bagheri Kani held talks with the coordinator of the Joint JCPOA Commission Enrique Mora on Tuesday.

KI