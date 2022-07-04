Unlike Washington, Tehran under no pressure at Doha talks

The US did not present anything new in the Doha negotiations to revive the nuclear agreement and fully return to the commitments, Al-Quds Al-Arabi said in a report.

Robert Malley, the US Special Representative for Iran and the country's chief negotiator had with him the draft agreement that Washington had presented in the Vienna talks last March, but Iran had not accepted it at that time, the source said.

What the US demands Iran is that Tehran completely give up its nuclear rights in exchange for a partial and temporary lifting of sanctions, but Iran does not accept, it added.

The reason for the lack of progress in the Doha negotiations is beyond the issues that are raised by Iran and the United States, the report also said, claiming that Iran and the US entered the Doha negotiations with completely different strategies. It is natural that the negotiations did not reach a conclusion.

Iran's strategic goal in the negotiations, according to Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, is to achieve a strong, stable, and reliable agreement that Iran can rely on upon without any worries or threats.

Saying that Iran is not under any pressure at the Doha talks, the source said that Iran is not negotiating to revive the nuclear deal to achieve temporary agreements.

However, the strategy of Americans in nuclear negotiations is under severe and harmful foreign and internal pressures, the source also said.

The US has not yet realized that this country, not Iran, negotiates under internal and external pressures and seeks to achieve Iran's oil, it further noted.

The sources added that this is while Iran only wants the unfreezing of its blocked assets and the lifting of sanctions against it.

The talks between Iran’s lead negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and EU coordinator of the talks Enrique Mora were held for two days last Tuesday and Wednesday in the Qatari capital to discuss issues that remained from the Vienna talks.

