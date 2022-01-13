Terrible explosions reported in southern Lebanon (+VIDEOS)

Lebanese sources reported on Thursday morning that several explosions were heard between the Deir Ez Zahrani and Houmin al-Fuqa areas in the south of the country.

Some local Lebanese sources reported that people in the area heard the sound of three explosions. However, the Lebanon 24 news website quoted its correspondent as saying that the cause of the explosion had not yet been determined.

Residents told Lebanon 24 that the site of the blast was an uninhabited area, which reduces the risk of injuries or deaths as a result of the blast.

Confirming the report of Lebanon 24, the El-Nashra news website reported that the cause of the explosion has not been determined yet and only the residents of the area have seen fire and smoke in the area after hearing the sound of the explosion.

The official Lebanese news agency has not yet published a report on the matter.

Lebanon has witnessed massive explosions and fires in the last two years, the most important of which was the explosion in the port of Beirut. On August 4, 2020, a massive explosion rocked the port of Beirut, killing more than 200 people and injuring 6,500.

