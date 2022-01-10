Saudis use American film in their anti-Yemen propaganda

Yemen’s Armed Forces Spokesman Yahya Saree published the claiming video by Saudi-led coalition on Twitter and wrote, “The scenes that [Saudi Coalition Spokesman] Turki Al-Maliki claimed were missiles in the port of al-Hudaidah were extracted from a documentary film called ‘Severe Clear,’ filmed in 2003 at the beginning of the American invasion of Iraq,” al-Masirah television network reported.

The Yemeni spokesman also condemned the lies, turning the reality upside-down and trying to deflect public opinion as in the nature of the Saudi-led coalition.

According to the Arab media, the claim by the Saudi-led coalition comes after it had become clear that the claiming footage by Turki Al-Maliki is an excerpt from a documentary named “Severe Clear” directed by Christian Farag which had been produced in 2009 on the US military invasion against Iraq.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, with the help of the United States and Zionist regime, formed a coalition on March 26, 2015, to invade Yemen and tried to bring the ousted and fugitive President Mansur Hadi back to power but over the past six years, despite all-out attacks of Saudi-led coalition forces via land, sea and air, they have not so far reached any of their malicious objectives.

