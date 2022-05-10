Iran made serious efforts to develop Tehran-Bishkek relations

Seyyed Ebrahim Raiesi sent a congratulatory message to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"The declaration of independence of the Kyrgyz Republic has ushered in a new phase in the long-standing relations between the two peoples, rooted in the region's ancient history and culture," he said in this message.

Saying that cultural and civilizational common grounds and common national and religious traditions are huge assets that form the basis of mutual relations, the President stated, "During its thirty years of diplomatic relations, the Islamic Republic of Iran has made serious efforts to develop relations between the two countries."

"The relations between the two countries and the two nations cover a wide range of issues, the result of which is the signing of more than 120 cooperation documents at different levels of the country, province, inter-institutional, and public and private sectors," he stated.

Obstacles in Iran-Uzbekistan ties must be removed

In his congratulatory message to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the people of Uzbekistan, Iranian Seyyed Ebrahim Raiesi stated that the country's independence and the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992 provided an opportunity to re-establish and expand long-standing ties.

"Fortunately, since the establishment of relations between the two countries, the efforts of the two sides have led to political exchanges at the highest levels, the expansion of trade and economic relations, and the strengthening of human and cultural ties between the two friendly and brotherly countries," he wrote.

"I believe that the two countries should try to remove the obstacles in the relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of trade, economy, and tourism, with a result-oriented view, while providing the necessary legal infrastructure and structures," Raiesi continued.

Iranian President described measures such as holding regular joint commissions of economic, cultural, scientific, and technological cooperation, holding special exhibitions, drafting trade cooperation agreements, and abandoning the visa regime and easy travel of citizens between the two countries based on the interests and welfare of the two nations as a way to further expand relations between the two countries.

MNA/President.ir