Speaking in his weekly press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

At the beginning of the press conference, Khatibzadeh pointed to the second anniversary of the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, saying that the perpetrators of his assassination will be brought to justice and no efforts will be spared in this regard.

Raeisi to visit Moscow at Putin's invitation

Referring to the Iranian president's visit to Moscow in the coming days, he said, "His visit will take place at the invitation of Mr. Putin and will focus on economic, political and cultural cooperation."

In response to a question about the possibility of signing a document on strategic cooperation between Iran and Russia during the President's visit to Moscow, Khatibzadeh expressed hope that the work will be done on this trip.

Formation of an inclusive government important for Iran

Answering a question on recognition of the Taliban as an independent government, Khatibzadeh said, "The Foreign Ministry has stated the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The formation of an inclusive government that reflects the ethnic and demographic diversity of Afghanistan is the main issue of Iran and neighboring countries."

"Iran's policy towards all the people of Afghanistan has been clear. Despite all the differences and problems, we tried to do our best for Afghans; Both those who took refuge in Iran and those who are in trouble inside Afghanistan," he added. "One of the constant points of our talks with foreign delegations has been to assist and facilitate humanitarian access to Afghanistan."

Joint text reached in Vienna talks result of West's realism

"If we have a joint text today [in Vienna talks], it is because the West has realized that it must back down from its maximum demands, and what we have today is the result of the same realism of the West in the Vienna talks. They found that they can not go beyond the JCPOA on the nuclear issue," he said.

Referring to the continuation of the eighth round of talks in Vienna on Monday, the spokesman said, "Bilateral and multilateral talks will begin this afternoon."

