Iran to assist Afghans against West pressures

Seyyed Hasan Mortazavi, Iran's deputy ambassador to Afghanistan met and held talks with Khairullah Said Wali Khairkhwa, Taliban's Minister of Information and Culture.

It is the time for Islamic countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, to promote a common Islamic culture for Muslim nations through pure Islamic cultural products, Khairkhwa said in this meeting, adding that the new government in Afghanistan is fully prepared to work in this field.

Although the Americans have ended their military presence in Afghanistan, they will not give up the economic and cultural war against the Muslim nation of Afghanistan, the Iranian deputy ambassador said.

Referring to the 40-year experience of the Iranian nation in face of the economic and cultural war of the West, he said that Iran will not leave the oppressed nation of Afghanistan alone in this path.

Iran will provide the Muslim nation of Afghanistan with all its experience, Mortazavi stressed.

