E3, US foreign ministers discuss JCPOA

The German Foreign Ministry released a message on its official Twitter account on Thursday morning, noting that the two sides discussed a wide range of international developments including Iran and JCPOA.

The new round, eighth round of Vienna talks, began on Monday Dec. 27 in Austria capital of Vienna with a meeting of Joint Commission of JCPOA and talks continued with a focus on the removal of US anti-Iranian sanctions.

The vast majority of participating delegations emphasized the need to continue talks until a final agreement is reached to revive 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

As the differences between JCPOA parties diminish, the hope of reaching a final agreement in this round of talks has increased significantly.

Last night, members of P4 + 1 and the United States met in Vienna to review the latest status of talks.

Russia's chief negotiator, Mikhail Ulyanov, tweeted that all participants welcomed the positive trend and practical atmosphere of the ongoing talks.

The delegations are determined to continue talks until a final result is reached but due to the New Christian holidays, the talks will be suspended for three days as of Friday and will be followed up from Monday.

Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes that if other JCPOA parties continue the negotiations that have begun at this stage in good faith, a good agreement can be reached.

