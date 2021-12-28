Iraqi army detains 3 ISIL Takfiri elements in Kirkuk prov.

The series of anti-terrorist actions of Iraqi army forces continue in different parts of the country. Iraqi forces launched a new operation against ISIL Takfiri terrorists in Kirkuk province, Al-FORAT News reported.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces pounded the positions of Takfiri terrorists during the operation. The security sources stated that three Takfiri elements of ISIL were identified and arrested in this operation.

This is while that Iraqi security forces recently discovered large quantities of rockets belonging to ISIL Takfiris during a large-scale operation launched in Saladin province.

Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements recently tried to infiltrate areas of Diyala province but the timely intervention of the Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, prevented them from achieving their malicious goal.

