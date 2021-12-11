  1. World
Hashd al-Sha’abi discovers ISIL hideout in Kirkuk

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – Iraq's Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi managed to discover an ISIL hideout in southwestern Kirkuk.

Issuing a statement, the PMU announced that its forces managed to discover and destroy a hideout belonging to the ISIL terrorist group in the southwest of Kirkuk.

According to the statement, some logistics equipment and food products were discovered and destroyed in the hideout.

Recently, an Iraqi security official in Al-Anbar province announced that several ISIL positions were also destroyed in the western desert regions of the country.

According to the official, the discovered ISIL hideouts in Al-Anbar province were used for the storage of ammunition, weapons, and food.

