Iraqi army pound ISIL hideouts in Saladin province

Confirming the airstrikes on Saturday, Iraqi security media source announced that five ISIL hideouts have been bombed by Iraqi F-16 fighter jets in the eastern province of Saladin, Almaloumah News reported.

Iraqi security agency in a statement said that seven airstrikes using F-16 fighter jets carried out the operations against ISIL hideouts, during which five ISIL terrorist hideouts were heavily targeted.

Prior to the airstrikes, an Iraqi counter-terrorism service team was conducting operations in an area in eastern Saladin Governorate, the report added.

In 2017, after three years of fighting against ISIL terrorist groups, Iraq declared victory over the terrorist group but remnants of ISIL terrorist groups are still operating in some areas of Iraqi provinces of Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, Al Anbar and Baghdad.

MA/IRN84573631