Unidentified gunmen assassinated a PMU commander in Iraq

A member of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Union (PMU), Alaa Sayyid Yasir Ramadan, was assassinated by unknown gunmen in al-Qadisiyyah area of Kirkuk province, ALFORAT News reported.

On Thursday, unidentified gunmen raided the home of Ahmad Abdulmutallab Abdul Razzaq, a commander of 45th Brigade of Hashd al-Sha’abi in Baghdad, the report added.

The unidentified gunmen, who stormed the house of PMU commander and his family to assassinate them, shot everyone in the house.

Eyewitnesses said that Iraq’s PMU commander was shot several times in different parts of his body and is currently in hospital.

This is while that five members of family of this commander were martyred due to the severity of their injuries caused by the bullets.

