Amir-Abdollahian opens Iran Foreign Relations Doc. Exhibition

Speaking on the sidelines of the 5th Conference of History of Iran’s Foreign Relations, Iranian Communities Abroad and Foreign Policy, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian opened the Exhibition of Iran’s Foreign Relations Documents.

Subjects and contents of the documents include problems, issues, activities, trade challenges, travel of Iranians and their relationship with the Iranian government in different periods.

The exhibition also displays 30 documents along with a picture regarding all the issues that Iranians residing abroad have faced during the last 200 years.

The exhibition is held simultaneously with the 5th Conference of History of Iran’s Foreign Relations so that researchers can use the documents displayed at the Exhibition.

