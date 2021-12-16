Three coop. document signed between Tehran, Budapest

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian hosted Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Siarto in Tehran on Thursday morning.

During this meeting, three cooperation documents were signed on the sidelines of the meeting between the Iranian and Hungarian foreign ministers.

The first Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Institute for Political and International Studies of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Hungarian Diplomatic Academy.

The second one was signed in the framework of the Hungarian scholarship program between the Iranian Ministry of Science and Technology and the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Also, the third one includes cultural cooperation between the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and the Ministry of Human Resources of Hungary.

The Hungarian delegation arrived in Tehran last night.

On the Tehran visit, the Hungarian Foreign Minister is accompanied by an economic delegation.

