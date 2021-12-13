Iran to continue intensive, serious engagement for good deal

Referring to his meeting with the Russian and Chinese envoys at the Vienna talks on Sunday, Ali Bagheri Kani in a tweet wrote, "I held a constructive & fruitful meeting with Russian & Chinese chief negotiators. We shared ideas about how to proceed & also coordinated our positions about several issues."

"We will continue our intensive & serious engagement to reach a good deal," he added.

Speaking to Lebanese Al- Mayadeen TV on Sunday, Bagheri Kani said that the closeness of the approaches of Russia and China with that of Iran is evident, adding that the Chinese and Russian stances differ from that of the Western powers.

After a five-month hiatus, envoys from Iran and the P4+1 group of countries — Britain, France, Russia, and China plus Germany — began on November 29 the first round of talks in Vienna under President Ebrahim Raeisi.

At the talks, the Iranian delegation presented two detailed draft texts; One on the removal of US sanctions and the other on Iran’s return to its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA.

Iran has repeatedly asserted that the Iranian delegation is very serious in the negotiations, and the submission of documents shows the country's seriousness to reach an agreement, and now other parties must show their determination.

ZZ/FNA14000921000887