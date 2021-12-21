ECO freight train to become operational after 10-year hiatus

As the main founders of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the three countries of Iran, Turkey and Pakistan are set to resume the ECO freight train to promote trade and regional connectivity after the gap of ten years.

The ECO freight train, called Tehran-Istanbul-Islamabad Railway Project, is set to start its operation at a ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday afternoon in the presence of senior officials of Iran, Pakistan and Turkey.

The decision for the resumption of the freight train was adopted at the 10th expert-level meeting of the Working Group between Islamabad, Tehran and Istanbul railway communication project called 'ECO train' in December last year.

After the recent visit of Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood to Iran and the ninth meeting of the Joint Trade Committee, officials of the two neighboring countries emphasized the need for mutual determination and readiness to develop ECO corridor especially resumption of container train between the aforementioned three countries.

The inaugural ceremony of the ECO freight train among Turkey, Iran and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on Tuesday afternoon in the presence of the Pakistani Minister of Railways and Commerce, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan at “Margalla” Railway Station in Islamabad.

According to the recent trade agreements made between Iran and Pakistan, as the main founders of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the launch of the ECO freight train is a step towards regional communication among the three countries, facilitating trade and public transportation for the long-term economic benefits of the region.

ECO freight train will increase communications among Iran, Pakistan and Turkey, a move that was launched in 2009 with the aim of strengthening regional communications and trade.

The ECO container train officially started operating in 2009 according to the tripartite agreement among Islamabad, Tehran and Ankara, and the first train left Islamabad for Turkey via Iran on August 14 of the same year.

MA/IRN84584477