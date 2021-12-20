Iran’s exports to ECO member states hit $10.5bn in 8 months

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said that 21,778,387 tons of goods, valued at $10,447,084,435, were exchanged between Iran and other ECO member states during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Nov. 22), showing a 34 and 44 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year.

Turning to Iran’s export of products to nine ECO member states in this period, Latifi stated that more than 18,631,000 tons of non-oil products, valued at $6,823,246,367, were exported to these countries from the Islamic Republic of Iran in the same period, registering a 46 and 54 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively.

Ten countries including Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and the Republic of Azerbaijan are members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

