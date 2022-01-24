Iran, Russia had successful coop. to ensure regional security

Speaking in a meeting with the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky on Monday, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee pointed to the successful history of bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Moscow and stated that Iran and Russia have had successful cooperation and interaction in the recent years in the field of ensuring the security of the region and fighting against terrorism especially in Syria.

The successful model of cooperation between the two countries should be generalized to other areas, including the economic field, in order to ensure the interests of both countries, Rezaei emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he emphasized the need for expanding and developing mutual interactions between the two countries on various issues and said that the current level of trade between Iran and Russia is not satisfactory and need to be reviewed.

Referring to the huge potentials and capacities of Iran's agricultural products, the lawmaker stated, “It is necessary to provide suitable infrastructures for exporting Iranian products to Russia, especially in the field of maritime transport."

