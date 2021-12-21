Zanjan non-oil exports hit $400mn in 9 months: official

Speaking in a session on exports promotion of Zanjan province, Mir-Hashem Seyyed-Ahmadi described the exports level of products from this province as ‘satisfactory and good’ and stated that 75 percent of provincial products has been exported to neighboring states.

Neighboring countries accounted for 75% share of total exports of Zanjan province in this period, he said, adding that lead and zinc are the top exported products of the province with 76% share of the total exports.

He went on to say that 60% of provincial products were exported to neighboring Turkey from March 21 to Dec. 21.

The exports value of this province hit from $265 million in 2013 to $270 million in 2020, showing a 23 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the value of products imported to this province in the current year and stated that imports value has hit from $252 million in 2013 to $411 million in 2020, registering a hike in terms of weight.

