Kyrgyzstan ready to promote economic coop. with Iran: Envoy  

Speaking in a Conference of Introducing Opportunities of Trade-Economic Cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in Alborz province on Wednesday, Tordogan Sedigov, Ambassador of Republic of Kyrgyzstan to Iran said that his country is ready to enhance cooperation in all fields especially in economic area.

With the agreement made in this regard, Kyrgyzstan’s important infrastructural projects including construction of hydroelectricity power plants, road construction, intermediate industries, healthcare and treatment projects would be put into operation in Kyrgyzstan with the cooperation and investment of Iranian private sector, he added.

The envoy also emphasized the need for the development of cooperation within the framework of investment of Iranian private sector in Kyrgyzstan’s infrastructural projects in cooperation with the private sector of Alborz province.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the 30th establishment anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and Kyrgyzstan and stated that the two countries have always established fair cooperation in exchanging information and expanding trade and economic relations.

Turning to the successful presence of Iranian entrepreneurs, economic activities and Iranian companies in international and specialized exhibitions, he added, “I am confident that Iranian and Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce would cooperate with each other in line with implementation of provisions of cooperation documents as signed and sealed between the two countries in November 2020.

MA/IRN84645570