Dec 20, 2021, 1:00 PM

Pak science minister escapes unhurt in gun attack: report

TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – Pakistani Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz remained unhurt in a gun attack in the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, the country's information and broadcasting minister said.

Minister Faraz was on his way to Kohat district when gunmen attacked his vehicle in which his driver got injured, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said in a tweet.

The driver was shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition was stable, Shibli said in a tweet following the attack, adding that unknown miscreants also pelted stones on his vehicle, breaking window glasses that hit the driver, Xinhua news agency reported. 

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad also condemned the terrorist attack and called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief secretary and inspector general to provide further reports on the attack.

