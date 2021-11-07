Al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt, but security sources told Reuters news agency that at least six members of the prime minister’s personal protection force were wounded in Sunday’s attack.

Al-Kadhimi appealed for calm and restraint in a post on Twitter.

“I’m doing fine, praise be to God, and I call for calm and restraint on the part of everyone for the good of Iraq,” he said.

He later appeared on Iraqi television, seated behind a desk in a white shirt, looking calm and composed. “Cowardly rocket and drone attacks don’t build homelands and don’t build a future,” he said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack on al-Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies.

A statement from the Iraqi military said the failed assassination attempt was with “an explosives-laden drone” and that the prime minister was in “good health”.

“The security forces are taking the necessary measures in connection with this failed attempt,” it said.

Two government officials said al-Kadhimi’s residence had been hit by at least one explosion and confirmed to Reuters that the prime minister was safe.

The early morning attack came after deadly protests in the Iraqi capital over the result of a general election on October 10.

Following the clashes between security forces and demonstrators who were in protest of the results of the recent Iraqi parliamentary elections, which led to the killing of one person and injuring of 125, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Saturday ordered a comprehensive investigation into the clashes.

According to Iraqi media, Al-Kadhimi ordered a comprehensive investigation to take place into clashes in various parts of Baghdad's Green Zone.

Following the announcement of the result of the Iraqi parliamentary election, a number of political parties and coalitions protested against the announced result and believed that the results of the elections is not true.

A number of Iraqi cities have also witnessed numerous demonstrations since the announcement of the preliminary results.

Some Iraqi politicians also confirmed the hypothesis of vote-rigging and interference of the foreign countries in the results of the recent parliamentary elections, confirming the infiltration of the UAE, Britain and the United States in the recent elections.

ZZ/