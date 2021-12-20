Iran FM:

Increase in number of Afghan refugees US aggression product

Submitting 4 proposals to the OIC meeting in support of the Afghan people, the Iranian Foreign Minister said the increase in the number of Afghan refugees and immigrants is the product of the US aggression and occupation.

Addressing the 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, "During the past 40 years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been hosting millions of Afghan refugees and immigrants. These refugees and immigrants are the product of US aggression and occupation. The current chaos in Afghanistan is also imposing a daily wave of immigrants on Iran due to a sense of insecurity, terrorism and financial and economic crises among the people of Afghanistan. More than five thousand Afghans are now entering Iran on a daily basis."

Alvand Destroyer to be sent on 1st long-haul oceanic mission

Iran's Army-Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said that Alvand Destroyer will soon be sent on its first long-haul oceanic mission.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday on the sidelines of a ceremony to add four newly announced vessels and maritime equipment to the army navy fleets, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the Commander of Iran’s Army-Navy said the addition of “al-Sabehat-15” submarines, Alvand Destroyer, two SH3D-316 helicopters, Fokker F27 Friendship and BH7 Hovercraft will increase the combat power of Iran’s Army Navy.

Iran, India to expand cooperation in Chabahar: Safari

Mehdi Safari, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy has said that Iran-India trade cooperation will expand n the Iranian port of Chabahar.

Mehdi Safari made the comments after the meeting of the Foreign Economic Relations Coordination Council on Sunday.

The deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy said that relations with India topped the agenda of the council's meeting.

Iran FM holds talks with Taliban acting FM in Islamabad

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held a meeting in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Sunday.

On the sidelines of the 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Amir Khan Muttaqi held talks in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The two sides discussed the current security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, as well as political, trade and economic relations between the two countries, said the interim Taliban government foreign ministry spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

FM spox. gives explanations about prisoners' swap in Syria

Referring to the prisoners' swap in Syria, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the operation was carried out under the supervision of Iran and Russia, by the Syrian Red Crescent and the ICRC on Friday.

"While expressing satisfaction with the recent successful operation of exchanging abductees and detainees in Abu al-Zandeen crossing in the eastern reef of Aleppo, the Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the three guarantors of the Astana process emphasizes the need to continue this humanitarian action," said Saeed Khatibzadeh.

Overhauled military aircraft, SDVs, destroyer join Iran Navy

In a ceremony held on Sunday, a number of overhauled military aircraft, swimmer delivery vehicles (SDVs) and a destroyer have joined the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy.

On Sunday ceremony in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, a Sikorsky SH-3D Sea King anti-submarine warfare helicopter, a turboprop Fokker F27 Friendship aircraft, medium-size British Hovercraft Corporation BH.7, optimized propulsion systems for Alvand destroyer as well as four newly overhauled al-Sabehat-15 swimmer delivery vehicles have joined the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy in the presence of Coordinating Deputy of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Forces Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari and Iran’s Army Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani.

Senior Iranian diplomat:

Iran assists Afghanistan to overcome dire economic situation

The Iranian President's special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi has said that the OIC extraordinary meeting's goal is to help the impoverished Afghan people to overcome their dire economic situation.

Kazemi Qomi made the comments on the sidelines of the extraordinary meeting of the OIC foreign ministers on Sunday hosted by Pakistan in Islamabad while talking to journalists.

Iran atomic official:

Technical-security checks on IAEA cameras to start today

Spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the technical-security checks in preparation for re-installing the CCTV cameras by the IAEA will start at the Karaj TESA today.

Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Sunday that the process of the technical-security checks will start later today before allowing the IAEA to re-install the damaged cameras at the sabotaged Karaj TESA.

Frist case of Omicron detected in Iran came from UAE

The Iranian health ministry has confirmed the first case of Omicron Covid-19 variant has been detected in the country.

Dr. Kamal Heidari, Deputy Minister of Health said that as many as 85 countries have reported cases infected with the newly detect Covid-19 variant, adding that a case for the first time in Iran was detected in a laboratory in the country.

Iran, Iraq sign MoU on sports cooperation

Seyed-Reza Salehi Amiri, President of Iran's Olympics Committee met with his Iraqi counterpart to sign an MoU on cooperation on various sports fields.

Reza Salehi Amiri President of National Olympic Committee of Iran at the head of a delegation traveled to Iraq to sign an MoU on sports cooperation.

During the trip, Salehi Amiri visited some sports centers in Iraq.

Imran Khan invites Raeisi to visit Islamabad: Iran FM

According to Iranian Foreign Minister, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to visit Islamabad in the near future.

Bilateral relations, and economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Pakistan through border provinces was one of the topics discussed with the Pakistani Prime Minister, the Iranian Foreign Minister said.

Referring to his meeting with Imran Khan on the sidelines of the 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan, he said, "During the meeting, Imran Khan emphasized the development and strengthening of relations between Tehran and Islamabad, saying that of course, the Iranian president pays special attention to the development and expansion of cooperation between the two countries."

Iran wins several medals on 2nd day of Asian Karate C'ships

Iranian karate practitioners won 8 different medals on the second day of the 19th edition of the Asian Karate Championships 2021 in Kazakhstan.

On the second day of the 19th edition of the Asian Karate Championships 2021 hosted by Kazakhstan, Iranian Karate practitioners bagged 3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals for their country.

Iran FM meets OIC member states in Islamabad

Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with some high-ranking officials who attended the emergency meeting of foreign ministers of OIC member states on Afghanistan in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

At Afghanistan summit;

Iran raises concern on terrorism rise, refugees outflow

On the sidelines of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan, Iran Foreign Minister raised concerns about the rise of terrorism in Afghanistan and the outflow of refugees toward the Iranian border in recent months.

Ulyanov:

Tehran serious about removing sanctions in short time

Russia’s envoy in Vienna talks says Tehran is very serious about reaching an agreement on restoration of JCPOA and sanctions lifting within a short period of time.

"As the Head of the Russian delegation at the #ViennaTalks who closely communicated with the delegation of #Iran, I have no doubts that #Tehran is very serious about reaching an agreement on restoration of #JCPOA and sanctions lifting within a short period of time,” Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said, referring to the ongoing sanction removal talks between Iran and P4+1 group.

