Iran, Sweden senior diplomats hold talks on Yemen

Peter Semneby, Sweden’s special envoy for Yemen, on Saturday met and held talks with Ali Asghar Khaji, the Iranian foreign minister’s senior advisor for special political affairs.

In the meeting, Yemen’s latest domestic as well as international developments and also areas where Iran and Sweden can cooperate regarding the Yemen crisis were discussed.

Timing of Vienna talks coordinated by all parties: Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman has said that all the parties agreed on the break before the start of the timing of the next round of Vienna talks.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reacted to the wrong statements and rhetoric of the diplomats from the three European signatories to the Iranian nuclear deal about the timing of the return of delegations to their respective capitals and a pause in the Vienna talks, saying "Contrary to Western claims that Iran requested a break, these countries and other P4+1 members know very well it was a collective and consensual timetable and on the contrary, it came after taking into account the arrival of new year's holidays in the European countries and the occasion of Christmas."

Taliban acting FM calls for Iran's assistance to Afghanistan

The interim Taliban foreign minister has called for Iran's help in improving the situation in Afghanistan.

The interim Taliban government foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the comments in a meeting with the deputy ambassador of Iran to Kabul Seyed Hassan Mortazavi in Afghanistan's capital.

In the meeting, the economic agreements which were agreed upon between Iran and the Taliban interim government in Afghanistan during the recent visit of the Iranian President's special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi to Afghanistan were followed up on and the needs of the Afghan people for fuel and heating systems were emphasized.

Raeisi congratulates Emir of Qatar on National Day

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi sent a message to the Emir of Qatar to felicitate him and the people of this neighboring country on their National Day.

"I offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and Qatari people on the occasion of the Qatar National Day," president Raeisi said.

IAEA camera memory destroyed in June attack

An official at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has rejected claims by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chief Rafael Grossi about the storage device of one of its cameras installed at the Karaj site.

Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the IAEA on Friday displayed the camera system similar to those used in an Iranian centrifuge-parts workshop at Karaj at a press conference in Vienna, Austria.

He claimed that critical footage from a surveillance camera at the facility had gone missing, though acknowledging that the camera -- one of the four IAEA cameras placed at the facility -- "had been destroyed" in a sabotage attack in June.

Envoy reacts to anti-Iranian resolution at United Nations

Ambassador and Chargé d’affaires ad Interim of Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Zahra Ershadi reacted to the adoption of an anti-Iranian human rights resolution at the United Nations.

"The 100 countries did not accompany with the resolution, and it seems that the time has come for their representatives to protest against the self-proclaimed human rights heroes who seek to deprive independent countries of their freedom through influence, deception and misinformation," said Zahra Ershadi in reaction to the adoption of an anti-Iranian human rights resolution at the United Nations.

