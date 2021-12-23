Iran FM, Azeri Pres. reject foreign intervention in region

On a visit to Baku on Wednesday evening, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during which Aliyev described the exchange of diplomatic missions as important.

During the meeting in Baku on Wednesday afternoon, Aliyev pointed out the first of Amir-Abdollahian to the Republic of Azerbaijan that coincides with the end of 2021 and the beginning of the new year gives the opportunity to review the joint action plan of the two countries for next year.

Leader offers condolences on martyrdom of Hassan Irloo

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has extended his condolences on the demise and martyrdom of former Iran's ambassador to Yemen, who was a war veteran and passed away a few days ago.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei described Hassan Irloo as a "Mujahid and competent ambassador" and offered his condolences to his family and his companions and friends who share his beliefs.

PGCC, UK statement ‘baseless, divisive’: FM spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman on Wednesday called the final statement issued by foreign ministers of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC)’s member states and Britain ‘baseless and divisive’.

Saeed Khatibzadeh Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman on Wednesday said that the hostile statement that was issued by PGCC member states and Britain was in fact in line with "divisive" attempts by some "certain centers" that are concerned about growing interaction and cooperation among countries of the region.

Iran's oil minister receives Serbia ambassador for a meeting

The Serbian Ambassador to Iran met with Iran's Minister of Oil to discuss areas of cooperation and confer on the development of Tehran-Belgrade bilateral relations.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji received the Serbian Ambassador to Tehran Dragan Todorovic on Wednesday for a meeting to discuss different aspects of Tehran-Belgrade economic relations.

Iran stands at top of Asian karate championships

Iranian karate teams at different age groups have won the title of the 19th edition of the Asian Karate Championships 2021 in Kazakhstan.

On the final day of the Asian Karate Championships, the Iranian representatives added one gold and three silver medals in the individual division to Iran's tally.

The Iranian karate practitioner at different age groups at cadets, juniors, U23 and seniors in both kata and kumite collected 39 medals.

Iranian, Syrian delegations meet on sidelines of Astana talks

The latest political and security developments in Syria were discussed in the joint meeting of the Iranian and Syrian delegations participating in the Astana summit.

The 17th Astana talks to discuss the situation in Syria and reach a political solution to the crisis in the country has been held with the participation of delegations from Iran, Russia, Turkey, Syria, the Syrian opposition, as well as Lebanese and Iraqi delegations as observers hosted by Kazakhstan.

Tehran, Colombo agree to settle oil dues with tea

A MoU was signed between Iranian Deputy Trade Minister and Sri Lankan Minister of Plantations Industries in Colombo Wed., according to which Colombo will pay off its dues owed to Iran for past oil imports with tea.

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran Alireza Peyman-Pak arrived in Sri Lankan capital Colombo on Monday and inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the minister of Sri Lankan Plantations Industries Navin Dissanayake.

Astana stresses preserving Syria's territorial integrity

At the end of the 17th Astana conference, Iran, Turkey, and Russia called for preserving Syrian territorial integrity, continued fight against terrorism and separatism, and also condemned Israeli agression on the country.

Joint Statement by the Representatives of Iran, Russia and Türkiye on the 17th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana Format (Nur-Sultan, 21-21 December 2021) is as follows:

Vienna talks to resume before end of 2021: Lavrov

According to the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov the new round of the Vienna talks on the removal of US sanctions against Iran would resume before the end of 2021.

The new round of talks between Iran and the P4+1 group will begin in Vienna before the end of 2021, and there is a good opportunity to revive JCPOA, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview with Russia Today.

FM says he seeks to expand coop. with Azerbaijan on visit

Upon his arrival in Baku Wed., the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran welcomes further economic and trade cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday made the remarks upon his arrival in Baku, the capital of the Azerbaijan Republic.

Yemen's FM:

S Arabia sabotages in exit permit issuance for Iran envoy

Foreign Minister of Yemeni National Salvation Government said that Saudi-led coalition sabotaged in the issuance of exit permit for Iranian Envoy to Yemen Hassan Irloo.

Pointing out that the Saudi-led coalition has issued the departure allowance of the Iranian ambassador with a delay, he said that Saudi Arabia and its supporters must be held accountable.

'A Hero' to compete with 14 intl. films at 2022 Oscars

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming 94th Oscars ceremony.

The shortlist voting concluded on Dec. 15, and the remaining ones will move on to the official phase one voting. Nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, and ends on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The official credits and nominees for all the films will be announced, with the rest of the Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Feb. 8, Variety reported.

US, Zionist officials hold talks on Iran

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and head of the Zionist regime Isaac Herzog in a meeting discussed Iran’s nuclear deal on Wednesday.

In his meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Isaac Herzog repeated his baseless and unfounded allegations on Iran’s nuclear program.

Tehran to host 18th Astana summit

Russia, Iran, and Turkey have agreed to hold the next Astana format summit in Tehran in February-March 2022, Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji said on Wednesday.

"Yes, it [the summit] is planned. We are preparing to hold it early next year. It will depend on the pandemic situation. But in general, we have agreed to hold the summit. Most likely, we will be able to hold it in February or March," the Iranian diplomat said told TASS.

Iran FM arrives in Baku to meet Azeri high-ranking officials

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the Azeri capital of Baku to meet with high-ranking officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Iranian foreign minister who left Tehran for the Azeri capital a few hours ago arrived in Baku to meet and hold talks with high-ranking officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the expansion of bilateral relations.

Iran, India agree to increase freight traffic via Chabahar

India has agreed to increase its freight transit through Iran to help more traffic pass via the strategic port of Chabahar, the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi.

“We have had some good discussions on the issue and we agreed that freight transit through this path should increase,” Ghasemi said in a briefing with reporters on Tuesday.

Amir-Abdollahian departs for Baku to discuss bilateral ties

– Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has left Tehran for Baku to hold talks with Azeri officials.

Heading a delegation, the Iranian foreign minister left Tehran to the Azeri capital of Baku on Wednesday morning.

During his visit, Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to meet and hold talks with high-ranking officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the expansion of bilateral relations.

