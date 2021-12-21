Iran urges intl. bodies to abide by commitments to refugees

Iranian Interior Minister called on international bodies and organizations to live up to their commitments towards Afghan refugees.

Speaking in a joint meeting with Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Tehran on Monday evening, Iranian Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi stated that UN High Commissioner for Refugees have been formed within the framework of giving humanitarian services to humanity and Islamic Republic of Iran expects the international organizations and institutions to live up to their commitments to the refugees everywhere.

Caspian Sea littoral states discuss preserving bioresources

The fifth meeting of the "Conservation and Sustainable Use of the Bioresources of the Caspian Sea" was held on Monday chaired by the Kazakhstan Republic.

Armenian Parliament speaker stresses security in region

During a meeting with an Iranian parliamentary delegation, the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament stressed the need to develop stable relations with Tehran and strenghten stability in the region.

Tehran rejects any direct talks with Americans in Vienna

The Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that the Iranian negotiation team in Vienna has not had any direct talks with the United States during the recent negotiations in Vienna.

Iran, Iraq’s physical education colleges to develop coop.

Seyed-Reza Salehi Amiri, President of Iran's Olympics Committee said that Iranian and Iraqi physical education colleges will cooperate on exchanging coaches, experts and holding joint training camps and training courses.

Gen. Soleimani was great asset for entire world: Raeisi

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has praised the role Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani played in preserving the region and world against the danger of Takfiri groups.

Iran, Iraq discuss latest status of Shalamcheh-Basra railway

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi and Iraqi Minister of Transport Nasser Hussein Bandar reviewed the latest situation of Shalamcheh-Basra Railway in Baghdad on Monday.

FM Amir-Abdollahian meets UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday hosted the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in Tehran.

Iranian students win first place in INEX 2021

Iranian students won first place in INEX 2021 competitions in Hyderabad, India.

Secretary of International Avicenna Students Festival Mahdi Rashidi Jahan stated that INEX 2021 was held on 13-16 Dec. 2021 in Hyderabad, India, adding, the competition is held annually with the support of the International Federation of Inventors Associations (IFIA).

He also said that this year students from 30 countries participated in the competition.

Iranian sisters win at world painting competitions

Two Iranian sisters won the first award of the FAO’s Painting Competition as well as the second place in the international painting competition of Istanbul in Turkey.

Atrin Afshari-Tavana won the first award of the painting competition that has been organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations for the third consecutive year.

IRICA:

Iran’s exports to ECO member states hit $10.5bn in 8 months

Spokesman for Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) put Iran’s export of products to Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states at $10.5 billion in eight months of current Iranian calendar year.

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said that 21,778,387 tons of goods, valued at $10,447,084,435, were exchanged between Iran and other ECO member states during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Nov. 22), showing a 34 and 44 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year.

Iranian FM, Pakistani top general discuss anti-terror fight

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad in the fight against terrorism.

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers in the Pakistani capital on Sunday, the two sides emphasized the need for continued cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in fighting terrorism.

IRGC’s Payambar-e Azam 17 drill kicks off in S Iran

Payambar-e Azam 17 (The Great Prophet) joint drill of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) began in the southwest of the country on Monday.

The Spokesman of the joint exercise of the Payambar-e Azam 17 General Abbas Nilforoshan announced the start of the drill, saying that the exercise will be held for five days on the shores of the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the general area of Hormozgan, Bushehr and Khuzestan provinces with the presence of IRGC ground, naval and air force units, as well as some units of the Basij.

Armed Forces carry out defense drill over Bushehr Power Plant

Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran carried out a defense drill over Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on Monday to increase the defense capabilities.

Political, security and social deputy governor of Bushehr province Mohammad Taqi Irani said that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran carried out a defense drill over Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on Monday morning.

Hostile act against Iran would strengthen its position

With negotiators of Vienna talks returning to capitals for more consultations, talks of a potential Israeli attack against Iran’s nuclear facilities have intensified, with observers pondering over consequences of such a move.

The recent round of Vienna talks ended last Friday with slight progress on a number of issues. After more than two weeks of intense negotiations, the delegations decided to take a break to make consultations in capitals and prepare for the next round which is expected to take place before the end of this month.

