E3 agreed to accept Tehran viewpoints as serious talks basis

As another round of discussions in Vienna comes to a close, Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani says the E3 intimately agreed to accept Tehran’s viewpoint as a basis for “serious, result-oriented” talks.

He said the pace of reaching an agreement depends on the will of the opposite side, adding, "If the other side accepts the rational views and positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the new round of talks can be the last one and we can achieve a deal in the shortest possible time."

Iran runner-up at World Weightlifting Championships

Iran weightlifting team became runner-up at the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan.

The Iranian team came second with 548 points in the competition held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Russia finished in first place with 581 points. Uzbekistan came third with 525 points.

JCPOA members reached joint text for negotiations: Mora

After the end of today’s meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, Deputy Secretary-General of EU External Action Service said that JCPOA participants have reached a joint text for negotiations.

Speaking among reporters, Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora told this draft includes various views and proposals of P4 + 1 and Iran on the lifting of sanctions, delegation-related issues and executive arrangements.

This does not mean reaching an agreement but will be the basis for continuing talks, he noted.

Next round of Vienna talks to be held in late December

European diplomats of three countries as JCPOA members including the UK, Germany and France announced the possibility of continuing Vienna talks on December 27 after an official meeting held on Friday evening.

Reuters news agency quoted Western diplomats as saying that talks on lifting sanctions could continue in Vienna on December 27.

Data of cameras to be provided to IAEA after sanctions lift

The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that information on cameras to be installed at the TESA Complex in Karaj will be provided to the Agency after the removal of sanctions.

In a news conference on Friday, Rafael Grossi the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency explained about the cameras which are going to be installed at TESA Site in Karaj.

"We were in talks with Iran while traveling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt and some progressed were made on Karaj cameras,” he stated.

Foiling sanctions ‘a principle for Iran’: Senior cleric says

Turning to the removal of illegal sanctions imposed against Iran, Tehran's Provisional Friday Prayers Leader said that neutralization of sanctions relying upon domestic capabilities is presently the main issue for the country.

Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali-Akbari Tehran’s interim Friday prayers leader reiterated that foiling cruel and oppressive sanctions imposed against Iran, relying upon high domestic capabilities and potentials, is the main issue for the country that must be taken into serious consideration.

Iran FM blasts lack of initiative by E3 in Vienna talks

While appreciating the Chinese government for its supportive position in Vienna talks, the Iranian Foreign Minister described the trend of talks as "totally good" and criticized the lack of initiative by western countries in Vienna.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi late on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian criticized the lack of initiative of western countries including the UK, France and Germany towards nuclear talks in Vienna.

During the phone talk, the Iranian and Chinese foreign minister exchanged their views on bilateral relations, the process of nuclear talks in Vienna and also international developments.

