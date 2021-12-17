West's double standards undermine people's trust: Raeisi

The Iranian president told visiting Hungarian Foreign Minister Thursday that the double standards of the West undermine people's trust.

Heading an economic delegation, the visiting Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó met and held talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on Thursday.

Iran and Hungary enjoy great potentials to develop relations and increase economic exchanges, the Iranian President said during this meeting.

Iran, Oman hold joint naval drill in Strait of Hormuz

The joint naval exercise of the Iranian and Omani navies was held in the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman.

The naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman held a bilateral rescue drill in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman on Thursday morning.

The exercise was held after the two sides reached an agreement in their recent Joint Military Friendship Commissions.

AEOI-IAEA agreement to foil plots of ill-wishers

AEOI seeks to foil the plots of the ill-wishers of the Iranians, so that the Iranian negotiating team can reach the goal of removal of sanctions, AEOI chief said, referring to the Iran-IAEA agreement on Karaj site.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami, on Thursday, answered some questions put forward by reporters over Iran's measure to voluntarily allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to replace the damaged cameras at Karaj's TESA site with the new ones.

Referring to his recent recent meeting with the Director-General of IAEA Rafael Grossi, he said that previously, four issues related to the Karaj site had remained unresolved.

Raeisi congratulates Kazakhstan Independence Day

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi sent a message to the President of Kazakhstan to felicitate him and the people of the Central Asian country on their Independence Day.

In his message to his Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Iranian President Raeisi congratulated the country's Independence Day.

"I offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and Kazakh people on the 30th anniversary of Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan.," Raeisi said.

Iranian vaccines to be exported to other countries soon: FM

Hungary agreed to accept the visa of Iranian citizens vaccinated with Iranian-made vaccines, the Iranian Foreign Minister said, adding that in the near future, Iranian vaccines will be exported to other countries.

Today, good talks and important agreements were reached between Iran and Hungary, said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian while speaking in a joint press conference with the visiting Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

He also said, "We signed five documents today. The first document is a cultural one, which was signed between the head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization and the Hungarian Foreign Minister on behalf of their country."

AEOI says IAEA won't have access to recordings of cameras

Spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said about the agreement with the IAEA that the international body's will not have access to the information recorded by the CCTV cameras at Karaj site.

Spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behruz Kamalvandi said that following the consultations between AEOI head Mohammad Eslami and the IAEA director general Rafael Grossi, it was agreed that the IAEA re-installs damaged CCTV cameras at the Karaj site.

Female weightlifter breaks natl. record in world c'ships

The member of national Iranian weightlifting team Fatemeh Yousefi in the +87 kg broke the national record at the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships underway in Uzbekistan.

Female Iranian weightlifter Fatemeh Yousefi in the +87 kg broke Iran's record at the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships underway in Uzbekistan after lifting the 219 kg weight.

Hungarian FM:

Hungary vows support for JCPOA implementation

Hungary provides all possible support for implementation of JCPOA, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade said and added that his country is ready to cooperate with Iran in areas that are not under sanctions

Heading an economic delegation, the visiting Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó attended a joint news conference with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday.

At the beginning of the press conference, the Hungarian Foreign Minister expressed his satisfaction with his presence in Iran, hailing his meeting with Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

MA//