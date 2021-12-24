Iran integrated air defense sys. at apex of readiness

He made the remarks on his visit to the Northwest Air Defense District on Friday to inspect the combat readiness and operational capability of the unit.

Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base has brought about security and deterrence for the country, he said, adding that practicing various defense methods has made the country's integrated air defense network to be at the highest level of combat readiness and capability.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has emphasized unity and amity among Armed Forces as the key for the success of these forces in the country, he said, adding that unity, amity and empathy between Iran’s Army and IRGC personnel has emerged in Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base.

The defense units of Army and IRGC have joined their hands together in line with protecting airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran with their full vigilance and utmost power and will not allow enemies to encroach and invade the territorial integrity of the country, Brigadier General Rahimzadeh added.

