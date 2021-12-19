Zionist forces detain four Palestinian Islamic Jihad members

The forces of the Zionist regime detained a number of Palestinians including political activists of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement and one of the freed Palestinian prisoners on charges of carrying out “Homesh” Martyrdom-Seeking Operations, Al-Mayadeen reported.

According to the report, the arrests took place in the Silat al-Harithiya area near “Jenin” in the West Bank.

Palestinian sources reported on Thursday evening that a martyrdom operation took place near the Zionist settlement of “Homesh” in the West Bank city of Nablus in the occupied lands and territories.

Accordingly, Zionist settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles near Nablus and Al-Khalil cities in the occupied lands, the report added.

This is while that Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in a statement on Saturday that the recent martyrdom operation launched in the West Bank city of Nablus conveyed a clear message to the Zionist enemy.

Palestinians sent a message to the Zionists that they would not hesitate for a moment to defend their land.

