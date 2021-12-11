Zionist forces clash with Palestinians in West Bank

Fierce clashes between Zionist forces and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Al-Khalil came after the Zionist forces brutally raided homes of Palestinian citizens, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Zionist forces used tear gas and plastic bullets against Palestinians after brutally raiding their homes, the report added.

This is while that Palestinian Resistance groups warned Zionists about intensifying their hostile actions against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Yesterday, the Zionist forces attacked the city of ‘Ramallah” in the center of the West Bank. Eyewitnesses stated that they arrested five members of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in Ramallah in this brutal attack.

