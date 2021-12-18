  1. Politics
Envoy reacts to anti-Iranian resolution at United Nations

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – Ambassador and Chargé d’affaires ad Interim of Permanent Mission of Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Zahra Ershadi reacted to the adoption of an anti-Iranian human rights resolution at the United Nations.

"The 100 countries did not accompany with the resolution, and it seems that the time has come for their representatives to protest against the self-proclaimed human rights heroes who seek to deprive independent countries of their freedom through influence, deception and misinformation," said Zahra Ershadi in reaction to the adoption of an anti-Iranian human rights resolution at the United Nations. 

"Examining the list of major supporters of the resolution, such as Canada, the United States, the Israeli regime and some Western countries, reveals the fact that the main supporters of racism, occupation and those who committed indiscriminate killings of indigenous people have gathered to preach human rights," she added. 

The Iranian diplomat went on to say, "The West may remain silent in the face of Canada's horrific crimes, but history will never forget that thousands of indigenous children have been sexually abused, murdered and their bodies found."

"Supporters of this resolution are more interested in gaining points and using human rights as a tool," the envoy noted.

On Friday, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution on what is called the "human rights situation in Iran".

In response to the approval of similar resolutions, the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes that it considers observing human rights as a religious, legal and thematic requirement in line with maintaining national interests and security and has always been committed to it.

