Gharibabadi blasts Canada for HR double standards

"Beneath the ground we step on are the bodies of people who sacrificed their invaluable lives during an imposed war sponsored by the West," secretary of Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Council Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in a tweet in an apparent reference to the Iraqi imposed war on Iran between 1980-1988. During the Iraqi imposed war on Iran, Saddam regime was given unconventional arms by western countries to use it against the Iranian people.

"But in Canada, when you dig the ground, you find the remains of indigenous innocent children! The biggest threat to human rights comes from hypocrisy, politicization and double standards," Gharibabadi added.

KI