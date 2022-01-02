EU flag removed from Arc de Triomphe after causing stir

Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune, who on Friday had said the flag would remain for "several days," said it had been taken down as planned, according to the CNN.

"It was scheduled that the flag was to be taken down this Sunday, we hadn't established an exact time," Beaune told France Inter radio.

He dismissed the idea that the government had given in after far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Saturday said she would appeal to France's Council of State to remove the EU flag.

He said Le Pen and other leaders had got it all wrong when they said the EU flag had supplanted the French flag as the latter is not permanently displayed on the Arc de Triomphe.

