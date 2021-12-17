UNGA approves anti- Iran resolution

On Friday, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution on what is called the "human rights situation in Iran" and reiterated anti-Iranian allegations.

Unlike UN Security Council resolutions, the resolutions of the UN General Assembly are not disciplinary or binding and are reminded as recommendations measures.

The US government, which has resorted to economic terrorism against Iran in recent years, was among the countries that voted in favor of the resolution.

Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Zionist regime, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain were some of the other supporters of the resolution.

In response to the approval of similar resolutions, Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes that it considers observing human rights as a religious, legal and thematic requirement in line with maintaining national interests and security and has always been committed to it.

Tehran, however, has condemned political and instrumental use of human rights by Western countries.

